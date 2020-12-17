Luv, the new club banger by Zeus Rebel Waters

(AllHipHop Music)
Zeus Rebels Waters leads his new album Long Way From Home with the blazing new single LUV. This powerful new song has speaker moving production along with lyrics that the “real” will “LUV”. Be sure to check out the LUV video on YouTube and streaming everywhere!
Zeus Rebel Waters is an American hip hop artist/songwriter, entrepreneur, single-dad,
community leader and philanthropist. The St. Louis native brings a distinct sound and style to
hip hop known simply as Gumbo – a gritty blend of all genres mixed with melodic cadence and eclectic rhymes.
The indie rapper brings a raw energy to the stage and unleashes it to all his fellow Rebels making his live show an experience of high-intensity, positive vibes. His breakout record “Like This” from the album Escaped Off The Chains received placement in TV commercials, NFL games, the Rogue Pictures film Waist Deep, and hit drama series The Sopranos.
From humble beginnings, Waters has become a major player throughout the bi-state region. Now, the deity rapper is setting his sights on the global market. With business ventures in fashion, film, and community development, Zeus’ imprint goes far beyond bars and tracks. Make no mistake, Zeus Rebel Waters is here!
Contact:
@zeusrebelwaters
@fireehousecreativefactory