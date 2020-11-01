M-16 the great Says “Move Silent Blow Loud”

(AllHipHop Music)
Hailing from Fontana, CA, veteran rapper M-16 thegreat turned plenty of heads with his Bay Area tribute, “2005” roughly a month ago. Now, M-16 returns with the official visual for “Move Silent Blow Loud,” a song that served as the title track on his 2018 album.
M-16 takes us on a ride along of his Cali lifestyle, repping the LA Dodgers with his fresh Jackie Robinson jersey and holding his daughter in the fresh Duke Visions-directed music video.
“Move Silent Blow Loud” is an unapologetic, hustler anthem tailored especially for his West Coast listeners. Rhyming like a true OG over the nostalgic, thumping, Denis the Producer-laced beat, M-16 charismatically raps: “My baby gotta eat, whether rain, hella snow/ To keep from telling her no / I done slang hella dro.”
Offering plenty of gems throughout the record, M-16 the great encourages listeners to remain persistent and avoid haters that try to stop your journey.
He explains, “The song represents a way of life. Stay down for the come up, don’t tell people what you doing or going to do because when it happens they’ll see for themselves.”
Sit back, and watch M-16 the great’s “Move Silent Blow Loud” music video. Be sure to follow him on Instagram to stay up to date with his new releases.