M.C.D: Tennessee’s Next Hip-Hop Heavyweight Ready to Take Over 2025

M.C.D, the rising Nashville rapper, is taking over the hip-hop scene with his viral hit “Tennessee Pimpin’.” With the track gaining sports anthem status and a debut album set for 2025, M.C.D is quickly becoming one of the top artists to watch. Stay tuned—his next single and debut album are about to shake up the music world.

Nashville has long been known for its country roots, but a new wave of hip-hop talent is rewriting the city’s music legacy. Leading the charge is M.C.D, the rising rap artist signed with West Village Entertainment, whose signature down-south swagger has propelled him into the national spotlight. With his viral hit “Tennessee Pimpin’” racking up over 2 million views and a debut album slated for 2025, M.C.D is a name that hip-hop fans—and the industry—should keep an eye on.

From Viral Success to Sports Anthem Status

What started as a regional banger quickly turned into a movement. “Tennessee Pimpin” has become an anthem, blasting through stadium speakers and locker rooms. The song is currently featured as the walk-on music for Tennessee Titans player Mathew Jackson, gaining further recognition on 104.5 The Zone Titans Radio with Buck Reising and the Titans’ Talking with TD radio show. The track even earned a coveted spot on the National ESPN playlist, cementing M.C.D’s place in the intersection of music and sports culture.

If you thought M.C.D was stopping at one hit, think again. The Tennessee-bred rapper is gearing up for his next big move with an upcoming single produced by Smokey Hendrix. Set to drop in early 2025, the new track promises to be the official Spring Break party anthem of the year.

With Smokey Hendrix’s infectious production and M.C.D’s undeniable energy, this song is expected to dominate streaming platforms, clubs nationwide. Whether you’re hitting the beach or nightclubbing in Miami, this track will be the go-to party vibe for the season.

What’s Next? A Debut Album That Will Shake the Game

M.C.D isn’t just a viral sensation—he’s here for the long run. With his debut album set for 2025, he’s creating work that showcases his southern rap and undeniable charisma. His music is a reflection of his journey— mixing real-life struggles, street wisdom, and a party anthem that make you want to turn up.

Under West Village Entertainment, a new label in Nashville, TN and led by industry icons, M.C.D is being positioned as the next breakout Southern rap star. With momentum on his side and a catalog of hits in the making, M.C.D is one of the top artists to watch in 2025.

Final Word: Don’t Sleep on M.C.D

From Tennessee locker rooms to national playlists, M.C.D is proving that he’s got what it takes to break through in a big way. With the “Tennessee Pimpin’” remix in the works, a massive spring break anthem on the way, and a debut album primed for 2025, he’s coming for the crown. If you’re not paying attention yet, now’s the time.

Stay locked in—M.C.D is about to take over. Watch Party Girls video here:

Social Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_therealmcd/

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iammcd615

Listen to Party Girls ON ALL Platforms Here: https://music.empi.re/partygirls