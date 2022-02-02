M.E.I. Recordings Continue its Rise Through the Music Industry

Music is something that a lot of people find a passion for as a youth. As many age, the dream slowly fades. However, there are those that the dream never dies, and some force constantly pushes them in the direction of their passion. For first-generation, Cuban-Haitian American Meikhel Philogene, this was the case. While still in school, Meikhel founded M.E.I. Recordings in September 2017. By October 2017, the company signed their first talent, Cameron Dietz.

M.E.I. (“Music. Entertainment. Imagination.”) Recordings is headquartered in Miami, FL and was started as a management company, but quickly grew into much more. In 2020, M.E.I. Recordings expanded by adding a public relations division. Today, M.E.I. Recordings’ public relations clients include $DVLLV$, A Beck, CimplyDan, Donnie Visa, James Qupid, Lada Beseda, Laudz, Marlounsly, Maya, Naomi Sky, Nia Ray, Noah Singer, Soleil, and Sylvia Bremer. The company’s management division still consists of Cameron Dietz, but also includes the singer-songwriter’s alter ego The Singslayer. The company is very proud of the diversity it has through the representation of different music genres, races, genders, etc. Meikhel and M.E.I. Recordings are advocates of change and champion diversity.

M.E.I. Recordings have made great strides within the music industry in a short period of time. M.E.I. Recordings have aided artists to proliferate and gain attention from countless major media outlets including, but not limited to, Rolling Stone, Fox Soul, Popjustice, Hip Hop Weekly, Consequence, Earmilk, Flaunt, MTV, Highsnobiety, and Uproxx. The artists have garnered millions of streams and views. Their music is on rotation on Roku. They have opened up for acts such as Ella Mai, H.E.R., and Summer Walker at major music festivals and tours. The artists have also garnered attention and gotten praise from various entertainers and notable figures such as Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Layton Greene, Dennis Rodman, Marlon Wayans, Jay Pharoah, and Ken Jeong.

Last year, in October, Cameron Dietz released a song, “Old Soul,” with multi-platinum, Hip-Hop legend The Game. This year, M.E.I. Recordings were further expanded by adding a record label division. Ike Rhein released a song and music video, “Messed It Up,” with platinum recording artist Luh Kel in January 2022 in partnership with M.E.I. Recordings’ record label. The music video for “Messed It Up” has since accumulated about a million views. M.E.I. Recordings have more major collaborations set for 2022 and beyond.

M.E.I. The recordings’ story isn’t over. The company plans to continue its expansion by adding a sync licensing and music publishing division later this year. Additionally, M.E.I. Recordings are working on adding video production and talent agency divisions with hopes of launching them in Q1 or Q2 of 2023.

The founder and CEO, Meikhel, wants the “M.E.I.” brand to become a global conglomerate. He is determined on having some involvement with an artist that is nominated and/or wins a Grammy. M.E.I. Recordings is currently looking for more talent to bolster its record label and management rosters. Let MEI help YOU.



