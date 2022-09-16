M.O.P.’s Billy Danze Drops “Buick Music” Off His Top 5 EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

M.O.P.’s Billy Danze drops another solo banger with “Buick Music.” Listen to the latest from the BK OG.

M.O.P. has a massive history in Hip-Hop. So, as they venture into solo endeavors, we see the Mash Out Posse crew is able to maintain their dopeness. At the same time, grow. Billy Danze has been known for some of the biggest street anthems ever, but he’s proving that he’s more than “Ante Up.”

Danzini has released “Buick Music,” the new song from his newly released EP titled “Top 5.” The visuals to the song have Danze working in a shop, putting in hardcore manual labor. His bars are as hard as it is to work on these cars. But “Buick Music” is symbolic of that good ol blue collar rap the vet is known for. Check it out below.

You can buy Billy Danze’s “Top 5” here.

The legendary Brownsville, Brooklyn emcee dropped “Purge” a few weeks ago. Check it out.