Mack 10 Returns With “King of Chevys” Video and “Cali Classic Tour”

Mack 10 returns today with a brand new single and music video entitled “King of Chevys”. It marks Mack 10’s first proper solo release in 14 years.

His signature style is evident in “King of Chevys”, which flaunts all its hallmarks. In the accompanying video, the classic spirit of the West is channeled with a decidedly fresh fire that glides over head-nodding production to a proclamation on the hook.

Mack 10 hits the road in April starting in Texas and finishing up out West in July. For more info check below:

Mack 10 has achieved the kind of legacy that only a few hip-hop artists can aspire to. His extensive discography consists of three gold-selling albums: Mack 10 [1995], Based on a True Story [1997], and The Recipe [1998]. He also collaborated with Ice Cube and WC for Westside Connection, dropping two platinum LPs – Bow Down [1996] and Terrorist Threats [2003]. His last solo work, Soft White, was released in 2009 and featured an all-star cast such as Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Birdman, Jazze Phae, Akon, and Anthony Hamilton. Besides his own successful career, he is also known as one of the country’s premier hip-hop promoters showcasing eminent acts like Smokey Robinson, Stephanie Mills, Cardi B and Lil Wayne at various shows across the US.