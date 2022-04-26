Mack Money and His Latest Single “NAH NAH”

AH NAH”, and the success that single has seen, we can’t wait to see what else Mack Money has planned for this year.

Pulling inspirations from 8 ball, Larry June, and Burma Boy, independent Milwaukee artist, Mack Money is the perfect artist to listen to this upcoming summer. With an unmatched sound and upcoming releases every month this year, we are certainly in for a good summer and year with Mack Money.

With his latest single, “NAH NAH” reaching nearly 10,000 streams in just a few weeks since its release in April, Mack Money continues his prolific release schedule by exclaiming that he will be releasing music every month of this year.

Kicking it off with “NAH NAH”, and the success that single has seen, we can’t wait to see what else Mack Money has planned for this year. With tones of modern rap and stylistic choices of the rap scene of the midwest, Mack Money is giving us a ton to look forward to this year. His level of lyricism and production value really stands out as some of the best. With an undying drive to create and grow himself as an artist and as a person, we can’t wait to see what’s to come next for Mack Money.

Follow Mack Money on Instagram @lgpmackmoney

Check out “NAH NAH” on YouTube:



