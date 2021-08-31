Marcus Swain aka Solstice Delivers Captivating New Track “Lacrimosa”

After moving to Birmingham once his college days were over, Marcus Swain, aka Solstice saw a lot of potential in the city to become a hot spot for music. Solstice, who changed his musical career path from rock to hip hop after noticing the shift in culture to be more accepting of hip hop artists. Solstice has high hopes for himself and his career as he looks to trailblaze a path for future hip hop generations to come. En route to the top, he has been putting out a handful of songs in 2021 including his latest single “Lacrimosa.”

“Lacrimosa” begins with a violin-based instrumental before Solstice begins to lay down his harmonious vocals. As he sings about an old love and the experience he pulled from it, he mentions how he can be himself now that she is gone, which is a liberating feeling for any individual. He carries what he learned from this relationship with him for life and won’t allow it to happen to him again. You can feel his emotion poured into this track and his openness to express his feelings will have you coming back for more.

“Lacrimosa” is Solstice’s best work to date, and sets the bar even higher moving forward. He has made great progress in his career thus far and plans to continue to invest in himself and his artistry. Be on the lookout for any future releases from Solstice as this is an artist whose rise you won’t want to miss.

Stream Solstice’s “Lacrimosa” on Spotify here.

Follow Solstice on Instagram here.