Mariana Velletto Drops Video For New Single “Crazy”

Check out this new banger from rising R&B star Mariana Velletto!

Singer Mariana Velletto just dropped the new video for her latest single, “Crazy.”

Mariana, who hails from Utica, New York, decided to launch her career when her mother heard her singing in the bathroom, belting out Alicia Keys’ song “Unthinkable.”

She soon left her part-time job to make music her career, which is taking off fast. She’s been in the studio with legends like Jazze Pha and Bobby Shrmurda.

Mariana has an infectious soulful voice and old-school sound reminiscent of Monica. Taking inspiration from the R&B/Soul music heyday of the ’90s, Mariana is no stranger to immersing herself in the genre and pushing the limits.

In an industry constantly changing, Mariana strives to bring back the emotion felt when making a connection to an organic sound, textured voice and inspired lyrics.

As she grows as an artist, her musical repertoire evolves from traditional ballads to a one-of-a-kind rhythmic soul that is evident of her future in the world of R&B.