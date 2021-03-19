Mark Universe: Rapper/Producer Talks Inspiration & adding value to others

(AllHipHop Music)
AllHipHop caught up with Mark Universe to discuss his roots being raised in different cities, what is unique about his music, his latest releases,” what he wishes he was told starting out, work ethic, and more!
AllHipHop: What is the meaning behind your name and what was it like growing up?
Mark Universe: M.a.r.k is an acronym which means “Made a Righteous King,” Universe means “one verse”. One verse of the Bible changed my life and one verse of my lyrics can make someone a fan. I lived in different cites growing up. I lived in Sac Town, Brooklyn and Prichard, Alabama. I believe living in different cites helped mold how I think today. I remember looking for the best part of each aspect or city and build on that. Overall, I had a small circle and tried to stay out of trouble. Fashion was big for me too I was a sneaker head and won best dressed as a senior. Besides that One of the things I remember most was to pass time I remember we would download instrumentals from popular songs and remix them or just freestyle to them for hours.
AllHipHop: Tell us about your latest releases, what inspired you to create them?
Mark Universe: So now, its March 2021. So far, I have released three singles, the first was “Inspiration” this song has multiple meanings, from my relationships to my faith, and the creative process of music.
The second release was “Familiar” which started off as a freestyle and turned into a song mainly urging listeners to get familiar with me because I intend on having longevity and consistency.
The third was “Loss to Learns” which addresses times when people or situations tried to take advantage of me or disrespect me and how I learned to bounce back from setbacks and make the most of life.
I like to take my life lessons and put them in my songs mainly to motivate my listeners to stay encouraged and know they can overcome in life as well.
What inspired me to create them is purpose and passion honestly, I believe it’s what God put me on this earth to do. I have always felt of void for the type of music that I wanted to hear and create.
I plan to release an EP in June 2021.
AllHipHop: What is unique about you and your music?
Mark Universe: I believe it’s a few things, one is I produce all my music, and all my lyrics are considered non-explicit. I remember watching a documentary about Mike Tyson, he said although he was a heavy weight he trained and patterned his style to a light weight because of their speed.
Similar to Tyson I tend to consider my thought process and lyrics to be more related to a conscious artist, let’s consider lyrical artists to be like heavy weights, but I love beats with knock, bounce, and flare which is like the speed of a lightweight. I implement both facets. To me I think dope beats are what makes music entertaining and catchy. I like to implement complex meaningful lyricism, and fire beats I believe that helps make my music unique.
AllHipHop: What shaped your music?
Mark Universe: Life in general shapes my lyrics. In other words, everything inspires me. My creative mind is always on. For example, I wrote about a being in a pitch-black room while trying to fall asleep but I noticed a small blinking light. The creative side of me looked at this, like even in darkness you can find light if you look for it. Darkness being negativity and light being positive perspectives.
Most of the time I try to record or write when I have intense feelings so I can capture the emotion of the moment, that shapes my music. I can really express it and control it from every sound of the beat to every infliction in my cadence
AllHipHop: When did you realize you were going to make music professionally?
Mark Universe: When I had a record deal offer at a local recording studio. Although I didn’t accept it, I did begin taking the business more seriously.
AllHipHop: What type of music do you listen to?
Mark Universe: Now I mostly listen to rap playlist sometimes it helps me discover new artists, I don’t have a favorite but I respect too many to name. But growing up the main people that influenced me was Lil Wayne because of his punchlines Eminem because of his cadences, 50cent because of his confidence, even gospel music like Israel Houghton and Fred Hammond. As mentioned everything in life the wins the losses the good and bad all made me stronger. The amazing music I have listen to really contributed to what I do today.
AllHipHop: What do you do when you don’t do music (creative or otherwise) and that you are passionate about?
Mark Universe: I like playing basketball, I even coached 7-8-year-old squad. I also like spending time with my family. I have three kids; they are really creative and are interested in film, that helped introduce me to learning more about the film and animation industry. Although I love music, I am passionate about family as well as building strong communities. I am a board member of The Community Action Network Initiatives (C.A.N.I.) which promotes civic engagement and life-coaching techniques for advancing the communities.
AllHipHop: Happiness to you is…
Mark Universe: I’m happy when I add value to others. I learned life isn’t about what I can get but what I can give.
AllHipHop: What do you wish you were told when you first started making music that you think would help artists just starting out?
Mark Universe: Don’t be naïve or let people scam you. Be willing to work at this(music) for the rest of your life. Don’t expect to blow up overnight, work on building and taking steps instead of just a quick jump and blowing up. Work on music as much as you can. Never stop learning, never think you know all there is to know. Keep like-minded people in your circle. Trust is earned not given.
AllHipHop: Tell us about your upcoming projects…
Mark Universe: I have mostly released music without features expect that to change on our next project. I intend to have some exciting features on it with names you have heard of and love.
AllHipHop: Where do we find you music / music projects?
Mark Universe: I recommend going to my website and signing the email list, because like I mentioned I am most happy when I can add value. Besides offering music I love merch. I’m very generous I like to give subscribers free things. For example, in the winter I gave free Beanies/ Skully hats. This summer I will give free sunglasses.
AllHipHop: Any last words for the readers?
Mark Universe: Make sure to sign the email list to stay up to date I plan to release new music every month but it’s so much more I’d like to offer and I’d like to keep in touch. Follow me dm me comment whatever is convenient for you, I love to keep an open line of communication. God bless, much success to you.