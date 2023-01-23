Master Yeti Makes Directorial Debut For “Livin’ Life”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Master Yeti takes his art to the next level wit directorial debut, “Livin’ Life.” Check it out here!

Chicago-bred Hip-Hop producer, artist and creative director, Master Yeti, has made his official music video and directorial debut with release of an eye-catching visual for his breakout new single, “Livin’ Life,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Produced, directed, shot and edited by Yeti himself, the video is a fast-paced and striking blend of high-quality camera footage and 3D art. Having racked up over 300K streams since its November 11 release, “Livin’ Life” has been catching a wave on streaming playlists and airwaves. The song has received frequent mixshow rotation at WPWX FM radio in his hometown of Chicago and is now impacting stations across the midwest.

“For my first official video, I wanted to give my fans a glimpse into my world, and beyond…really immerse them into my creative vision,” shared Yeti on his inspiration for the visual. “From my recording studio, to lit fashion and fast cars, I took my time in the lab to give the fans something unforgettable. When the credits roll, I want my fans to remember I’m the man in front of the mic and behind the camera!”

Master Yeti’s monthly listeners have doubled in size since November, topping 170K to date, with no signs of slowing down. Having accumulated over 4 Million streams from past singles like EDM track, “Lulu Lemon,” and “My Time,” Yeti adds fuel to the fire with the new music video, thousands of Shazams, and a buzzing number of TikTok influencers sharing their best dance moves for his #LivinLifeChallenge. The premiere visual is intended to be a head-turning representation of the capabilities of his Chicago-based creative design, artist development and music production studio, Yeti Studios. The video features fashions by Yeti’s signature luxury fashion brand, Veyron Calanari.

Listeners can connect with Master Yeti on Instagram @Master.Yeti and TikTok @officialmasteryeti, or check out merchandise and music on his new official website at www.MasterYetiMusic.com.