Matthew “Formatt” DeFreitas’ Bay Eight Recording Studios is Top-Notch and World-Class

A studio, along with the engineers within the studio, can make or break records. Finding a great studio to cultivate one’s sound can be extremely difficult, and the search can be disheartening. However, once that state-of-the-art studio is found, a music artist can have their music greatly enhanced in quality and will see their music flourish. Matthew DeFreitas (aka Formatt) has created such a studio in the heart of Miami Beach.

Bay Eight Recording Studios was founded in 2015 by Mattew DeFreitas. DeFreitas’ career beginnings started in Boston, in 2004, at a studio called, “Boston Skyline Studio.” During his time at Boston Skyline Studio, he was able to develop his skills and learn the tools of the trade. He eventually landed an internship in Miami, then went onto do freelance audio engineering work. In true go-getter fashion, Matthew DeFreitas branched out and created the iconic Bay Eight Recording Studios.

Bay Eight Recording Studios is a three-room facility with comfortable interiors in an uber-creative atmosphere. All three of its studio rooms are acoustically designed to capture high-quality recordings. The software used and equipment that is equipped in the studio’s rooms are next level. Some of the equipment are as follows: a renowned SSL AWS 900 console, two Tube-Tech CL 1B’s, two Neve 1073’s, and two API 512C’s in the studio’s SSL Room and Apollo Room.

In 2021, Bay Eight went through a renovation, enlisting Ross Alexander of Synergetic Services to handle the re-design of the SSL Room. The SSL Room now brandishes a brand new custom pair of Augspurger Duo 18 monitors flush-mounted in the walls, Barefoot MM27 Micro Mains, Genelec 8361A monitors, a vintage Pultec EQP-1A and Pultec MEQ-5, and a mint Sony C-800G microphone. The latest additions have thoroughly enhanced the already perfect sound the studio is known for.

Similar to Bay Eight Recording Studios’ owner, Formatt – who is a multi-platinum audio engineer, Bay Eight Recordings Studio has won several awards including the coveted GRAMMY Award. Bay Eight Recording Studios has also worked with countless household names and companies. Formatt’s Bay Eight Recording Studios has only been around for less than a decade, and it already has had legendary clients and results. Bay Eight Recording Studios is a studio that will likely stand the test of time and impact the music world for generations to come. Learn more about Bay Eight Recording Studios here.

