Matthew Siegal Releases “Lost”

“Lost” has shocked the internet. Matthew Siegal’s brand-new track has rocketed his career into the spotlight, proving that he is one of the genre’s leading artists.

Matthew’s latest EP includes three songs: ”Energy”, “Lost” and “IDRK” All three songs are focused on a person’s emotions. And, given the captivating tunes of each of the tracks, it’s no surprise that you’ll want to listen to them over and over.

Matthew’s compositions incorporate a variety of sounds that, on their own, do not appear to be capable of producing something noteworthy. But once you hear it, you’ll be certain that the sounds couldn’t have come together in any other way. This says volumes about Matthew Siegal’s talent and musical ability.

His EP has become so popular that he is trending on all social media platforms. With his superb talent for music and production quality combined with excellent mastering from Rumor Records, there is no doubt that he is the artist that you have been searching for all this time.

Listen to ‘Lost’ below: