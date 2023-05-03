Meego Daigotti – Dat Yea Yea

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The original “Dat Yea Yea” is a banger, and with DJ Khaled on the remix, it could be an even bigger hit.

Meego Daigotti, has just released his new single “Dat Yea Yea” and wants DJ Khaled to be on it. He has been trying to get in contact with DJ Khaled but has not been successful. In an interview, Meego says: “I really believe that my track has what it takes to be a hit, and I would love for DJ Khaled to be a part of it. I’m going to keep trying to get in touch with him and hopefully, he’ll hear the track and like it.”

So far, Meego's campaign to get DJ Khaled on the track has been gaining momentum, with the hashtag #GetKhaledOnDatYeaYea trending on Instagram and other social media platforms. Meego has been working hard to make a name for himself and he's finally starting to get some recognition.

His upbeat personality and creative marketing skills are quickly making him a rising star in the music industry. To follow his latest news and releases, be sure to follow him on Instagram at @MoneyMakinMeego.

Meego Daigotti

https://www.instagram.com/moneymakinmeeg