Meek Mill & Astyle Alive Potential Reggae Collaboration In The Works

Meek Mill says he needs a reggae song badly and fans are pointing him to Popcaan and Shenseea, two of the leading Jamaican artists right now. Meek Mill‘s most recent album, Championships, was released in 2018, but the artist could not be described as slacking off in his music career. Since Championships‘ release, he’s collaborated with a slew of other artists, including Drake, Ella Mai, and, most recently, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Lil Uzi Vert. Currently, he has two new tracks out: Sharing Locations featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk and Blue Notes2 with Lil Uzi Vert, which dropped on September 1st.

After a three-year wait, fans are eager to discover what he’s been working on behind the scenes for his new album. Fans were granted their wish over the weekend when Meek conducted a Q&A session where he tweeted out, “Album done so soon!” much to their excitement and relief. However, it seems it may not be as soon as fans may think. On August 30th, AStyle Alive queried the possibility of Meek doing a reggae-style song.

“@meekmill wassup with Meek on a reggae vibe type a track?? #TapIn,” he tweeted.

To the surprise of fans, Mill responded, “I want a reggae song badddddddd as s*it on my album … one I can rap on.”



