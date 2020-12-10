Meek Mill’s New Artist Vory Drops New Single And Video For “Aint It Funny”

(AllHipHop Music)
Currently deemed the “industry’s best kept secret,” Vory is ready to debut himself as a recording artist with a strong pen game that does not go unnoticed. We’ve been told that before the year is over, the 23-year-old will surprise release his forthcoming, self-titled VORY.
Well…it appears it’s finally here. Exclusive teasers of the album started emerging on social media when various artists, entertainment figures, and super fans began posting never-before-seen snippets from the new album.
With Meek Mill and the DreamChasers team backing him, Vory carves his own lane somewhere in between R&B and rap, with dark hues and melodic undertones encapsulating listeners upon each release. His lyrics are relatable, his versatility is endless, and his mysterious persona is captivating.
Having worked with everyone from Drake to The Carters, this Kentucky native serves up passion and dedication in the art of creating music. We can’t wait to hear the full project.
The project itself really showcases Vory’s talents and versatility. One second he’s singing, one second he’s rapping, but all in all he’s spitting truth into his lyrics — in a way that listeners can instantly relate to. From turn up anthems to love ballads, Vory’s really here to shake up the music industry.