Meet $ATORI! He Has a Cult-like Following with Hypnotic Beats and Unapologetic Lyricism

From behind the bandana swept carefully under his signature L.A. cap, $atori Zoom is shrouded in the mystery and intrigue that comes with an artist on a rapid rise. As you peel back the layers on the West Coast hitmaker, it becomes apparent that you have unearthed a hidden gem treasured by his cult-like following. His viral knockout “BUSTER” encapsulates the hypnotic allure of $atori’s core-shaking beats and unapologetic lyricism.While this ethos serves as the foundation of his work, he hardly confines his imagination to a singular style.

By approaching his art from a state of catharsis, his sound becomes as colorful as his daily range of emotions. While music began as a hobby for $atori in 2017, it escalated into his life’s calling in just two short years. A steady output of gripping singles eventually gave way to his 2022 full-length ATTICA!When it came to choosing his creative alias, he took a page from Kurt Cobain by extending his reach to Buddhist teachings.

In the Japanese tradition, “satori” is synonymous with awakening — a philosophical state he strives to continuously share. When asked about what he has in store for the future, $atori’s answer is humble in its simplicity.”My only plans are to help affect as many lives as possible,” he explains. “I want to leave a lasting impact on the youth [by] reminding them that they are so much more important in this world than think.”



Instagram : https://instagram.com/zoomthrax?utm_medium=copy_link

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCL8jDClry0RvVPXDmcQhOjQ

Twitter:https://twitter.com/zoomthrax?s=21