Meet Fifty Vinc, Who’s Blending Genres and Shaping Soundtracks for TV, Film, and Video Games

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vincent’s talent and dedication swiftly caught the attention of industry professionals, leading to collaborations with esteemed artists such as I’ll Bill, Celph Titled, D12, and Slaine.

https://open.spotify.com/track/4oRicaikO0pGDMRL88QoLF?si=54f0ddc60e684c75

Vincent Jewell, known professionally as “Fifty Vinc,” has emerged as a dynamic force in the world of music production. Hailing from Germany, Vincent’s remarkable journey from a background in breakdancing to becoming a multi-genre music producer and composer has propelled him to the forefront of the industry.

Vincent’s bilingual upbringing in Lüdinghausen, Germany, was marked by his father’s influence as a DJ in the vibrant clubs of his native New Jersey, USA. Exposed to the captivating sounds of Hip-Hop, Funk, and RnB, Vincent’s early experiences planted the seeds of his musical passion.

His educational path encountered challenges early on, leading Vincent to transfer from elementary school to a special institution catering to children with behavioral difficulties. Undeterred, he persevered, transitioning to a secondary school and ultimately a vocational college. In 2015, he celebrated a significant milestone as he proudly obtained his High School Diploma, underscoring his determination and tenacity.

After completing vocational training as a freight forwarding and logistics services clerk between 2017 and 2020, Vincent embarked on an ambitious endeavor, establishing his own business as a composer and music producer. Fuelled by his previous hobby of breakdancing, he initially ventured into producing breakdance music during his formative years. However, his creative journey soon led him towards the genres of Hip-Hop and Rap.

Inspired by his biggest role model, the renowned composer Hans Zimmer, Vincent endeavored to merge epic orchestral sounds with contemporary Hip-Hop beats. This audacious fusion of musical elements became his signature style, captivating listeners with its grandiosity and innovation. Vincent’s evolution as a producer took a momentous turn when he delved into composing music for TV, film, and video games, allowing him to expand his artistic horizons further.

Vincent’s talent and dedication swiftly caught the attention of industry professionals, leading to collaborations with esteemed artists such as I’ll Bill, Celph Titled, D12, and Slaine. With each project, his aptitude for crafting epic soundscapes continued to captivate both artists and audiences alike.

The scope of Vincent’s influence extends beyond collaborations with individual artists. His compositions have found resonance with numerous international television channels, esteemed organizations, and prominent streaming platforms. Notable entities such as ProSieben, RTL, ESPN, FOX, UFC, Battle Of The Year, MTV, BET Jams, SkySport, ATV, and even luxury automotive brand Mercedes Benz (Brabus) have embraced his musical works, cementing his position as a sought-after composer in the industry.

In his latest release, “Undefeated Champion,” Vincent exemplifies his distinctive sound. The track seamlessly merges epic orchestral elements with a lively hip-hop beat, delivering an immersive experience that showcases his unparalleled talent. This unique genre, dubbed “epic orchestral hip hop,” draws heavy influence from Fifty Vinc himself, underscoring his role as a trailblazer in pushing the boundaries of music production.