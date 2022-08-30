Meet Music And Fashion Powerhouse DJk.o_

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

If you don’t know the name by now, you may want to get familiar. DJk.o_, also known as Ramon House, is the man with the master plan. Chicago-bred, this multifaceted creative is nothing short of a powerhouse. He’s an American DJ, music artist, fashion designer, stylist, and serial entrepreneur.

Born and raised on the southside of Chicago with a sprinkle of Oak Park in his blood, DJk.o_ has a unique story. Growing up he would develop an authentic style and passion for skateboarding and street fashion. Taking on the role of DJ in college would help him perfect his skills and officially start his DJ career in 2017 while attending Northern Illinois University. He battled all over Illinois and won every competition.

After making his rounds, he began DJing at nightclubs and traveling showcasing his talents at major festivals, such as Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud to name a few. Experience is the best teacher and hard work pays off. MVP Records took notice to DJk.o_ after his performance at the From The Go Festival and offered him a contract. Since signing, he has worked with everyone from Swagg Dinero to Chief Keef, and his passion for music has only grown.

In addition to music, DJk.o_ started a clothing brand called T3mple, and has styled some of your favs, including G Herbo and Iman Shumpert. DJk.o_ believes, “If you work smarter you won’t have to work as hard,” and he’s right! The sky may be the limit for some, but for this young phenom, there is no limit.