Meet Music Marketers Sean & Jacoby

ContraBrand is taking the world of music and based entertainment to a whole new level by introducing aspiring music artists to the music industry. Founded by Sean Taylor and Kohrey Barkley, ContraBrand is the first of its kind and rapidly emerging music-first marketing agency that is on a mission to help aspiring talent break into the music industry. Moreover, it is already creating a major buzz in the world of music by playing the role of a connecting bridge between music artists and the fans of music from around the world.

“We are helping artists grow and reach their audience through a unique combination of tools and strategies .” Said Sean Taylor, the Founder of ContraBrand, while talking about the agency’s mission statement. “We are welcoming fresh talent to use our platform and enter the industry to start a promising career in music,” Kohrey added. According to the Founders, ContraBrand provides all the required tools, technology, and strategies of promotion to launch these aspiring music artists in the market.

Before launching ContraBrand alongside Kohrey, Sean worked full-time in the tech industry and has a deep understanding of scaling companies and brands. He also runs a popular YouTube channel called ‘BRANDMAN NETWORK’, which focuses primarily on marketing for artists, and the channel now has more than 90 thousand followers and counting. Both Kohrey and Sean are determined to make this music marketing agency a trendsetter in the world of entertainment.

The globally emerging phenomenon of ContraBrand is fundamentally incomplete without its Founder Kohrey Barkley. From being a proud developer of a multi-faceted festival called ‘Blue Summer’, to his illustrious career in the world of music with some of the leading names, Kohrey has accomplished a lot. His music festival focuses on music, art, and film, and he is welcoming new and aspiring music artists to grow alongside ContraBrand. In a nutshell, ContraBrand is unlocking the process needed to take artists from zero fans to music monetization, enabling them to make an income from their music

For more information, please visit:

www.ContraBrand.agency