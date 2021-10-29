Meet Music Mogul Rob Terell, A.K.A. Official Dealmaker and Mr. Integrity

Rob Terrel is a serial entrepreneur, business manager for many celebrities, financial strategist, motivational speaker, and published author. If the term “well-rounded” had a face, that would be Rob, since he also is a film director and music artist. Rob is the head of Official Dealmaker, a global agency delivering a legacy of influence to countless people […]

Rob Terrel is a serial entrepreneur, business manager for many celebrities, financial strategist, motivational speaker, and published author. If the term “well-rounded” had a face, that would be Rob, since he also is a film director and music artist. Rob is the head of Official Dealmaker, a global agency delivering a legacy of influence to countless people in the entertainment industry.

From being an unpaid intern, Rob rose to a top executive using his many different skills and ability to work well with different people. As a business manager for celebrities, he specializes in brand development and the ability to monetize almost everything that can be monetized. Rob uses his creativity in his many involvements, which expands far beyond the realms of entertainment and other businesses.

Rob’s friends, clients, and colleagues call him “The Official Dealmaker,” a name he used for his own agency. Despite the Official Dealmaker’s busy life as a businessman and manager, he never forgets to spend time with his family, especially his children. For Rob, family is everything, and all his efforts in every venture he’s in will be futile if he doesn’t spend time with them.

As a young child, Rob already showed prowess as a communicator, which, fortunately, he was able to develop as he grew up. He also showed an early knack for commerce which went well with his natural skills in sales talk and negotiating. Rob was able to use all these skills when he matured and found the niche that was perfect for his interests. His career blossomed, and he became very popular in the music circle in a short time.

It was at the Calliope Studios in New York City where Rob started his journey in the entertainment industry. He worked with experienced people in the field like Will Socolov, the part-owner of Sleeping Bag Records, and Kevin Maxwell of Tommy Boy Records. A few years later, Rob was the Vice President of the Southeast Regional Market for Bungalo and Universal Records.

As of now, Rob is associated with at least 13 companies, allowing him to help many artists and businesses attain success. Some of his companies include Wealth Nation, a consulting service providing advice in business and branding, and Industry Certified, a multi-media company providing world-class content. Rob’s passion for entrepreneurship is evident in the ventures that he’s in, and he plans to add more.

Rob has launched a website which contains all information about his many involvements for potential clients to get in touch with him. He’s also very active on social media, especially on Facebook and Instagram, where he engages with his fans and supporters. Through his social media, Rob is able to share tips on how to become successful in multiple ventures simultaneously.

Rob’s ultimate goal for his future is to dominate the industry as the man behind some of the most successful productions. He hopes to work with more A-list celebrities, especially musicians, as he continues to learn within the industry. Rob emphasizes the value of integrity in leading people to success since he believes the universe rewards the perseverance of a good-hearted individual.