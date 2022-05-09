Meet Rapper Mike Mike

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

By grinding and working every day, Mike Mike has continued to create amazing songs that have shaped him as an artist.

With no big plans of being a rapper, Mike Mike stepped up to the plate and didn’t come to play. By becoming an echoing artist through the city of Milwaukee, Mike Mike has created an endless successful path for himself through the music he’s been making and putting out for his fans. Being surrounded by his rapper friends, Mike Mike jumped in and began to see how much potential he had as an artist. His music stems much influence from decades of hip hop and soul music.

“I got into music just by being around Lowend Zelly, and Gwapo Chapo when they were in the studio. They made me wanna rap, I was kinda shy cause I thought I was hot trash so I never let anybody hear my songs. Then Looney Babie ended up hearing my songs and was like “bro on what you know how to rap, you’re cold bro, you better stop playing and get this money,” Mike Mike said when commenting on his early stomping grounds in music.

With the support of those around him, Mike Mike turned to himself and decided to take his music more seriously and was determined to take his talent to the next level. By grinding and working every day, Mike Mike has continued to create amazing songs that have shaped him as an artist.

Follow Mike Mike on Instagram @mikemikeofficial



Check out his music on Spotify:




