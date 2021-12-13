Meet The Multi-Talented And Key Player In The Music Industry-20K The Producer

With the production of hit singles for rappers including Trae Tha Truth, King Louie, FBG Duck, Young Thug, Coi Leroy, Wiz Khalifa, and more, Chicago native 20K The Producer is experiencing tremendous successes in the music industry. However, the young icon proves that you should never give up on your dreams! Learning his interest in making beats […]

With the production of hit singles for rappers including Trae Tha Truth, King Louie, FBG Duck, Young Thug, Coi Leroy, Wiz Khalifa, and more, Chicago native 20K The Producer is experiencing tremendous successes in the music industry. However, the young icon proves that you should never give up on your dreams! Learning his interest in making beats back in 2015, 20K The Producer was serious about his career from the start.

The future is looking bright for 20K The Producer as he is ready to build his empire. The independent artist/ producer is looking forward to connecting and collaborating with some of the hottest names in the music industry. The best is yet to come from the young producer already working with hip-hop artists such as Coi Leray, Quavo, Wiz Khalifa, Trae Tha Truth, and Young Thug.

https://instagram.com/20ktheproducer?utm_medium=copy_link