Meet The Multi-Talented Exec, ELEVENNYNE

We recently came across a music executive and film producer who seems to be standing out in the crowd of current execs. He goes by the name of ELEVENNYNE.

Originally hailing from South Central Los Angeles, ELEVENNYNE was able to take his lifestyle to new heights after putting in years of hard work and consistency. He has since relocated to the Hidden Hills, which is one of the most affluent upscale neighborhoods in all of California. He’s definitely a good example of what it means to go from rags to riches.

As of now, ELEVENNYNE is the executive director over at Universal Music Group’s subsidiary entity, Bungalo Records. This company has worked with some of the biggest acts in the world like Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, and more. This is definitely a huge accomplishment for anyone that’s working towards getting into the music business.

ELEVENNYNE is also in the process of releasing an independent film called “Adam & Eve”, which features Brian Hooks (He played in Soul Plane, Fat Beach, 3 Strikes, and more). For anyone who’s a movie fan, make sure to tune in when it drops, as it is set to release during April of 2022. Make sure to follow ELEVENNYNE on all social media platforms @ELEVENNYNE in order to stay up to date with all future films and content drops by this rising executive.

