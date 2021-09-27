Meet The Mysterious Rapper Lil Conscious

In 2018, Lil Conscious reactivated his socials and dropped his all-famous song “Bojak” on SoundCloud, and in the first four months, the track received over a million views.

Lil Conscious born the name, Stefan Islas Ross is a rapper from Sierra Blanca, Texas. His music career and claim to fame are as unique as any as the artist has remained anonymous. During his senior year of high school back in 2014, the unknown LilConscious released his first mixtape titled “Barley Conscious,” and the creative’s career has taken off since.

The following couple of years he would go on to release two more mixtapes, “Conscience” and “Phase 1.” But as he was gaining momentum from those three projects, Lil Conscious suddenly removed himself from social media, and his music was deleted from all platforms. This was found to be due to mental health issues and 2 years later the artist resurfaced with a bang.

In 2018, Lil Conscious reactivated his socials and dropped his all-famous song “Bojak” on SoundCloud, and in the first four months, the track received over a million views. This song caught the eye of many including the Canadian rapper Drake who posted a video of himself dancing to Lil Conscious’ “Bojak.”

Last year, alongside his song “Bojak,” the artist released his other song “Ashes” combined in an album titled, “Barley Conscious,” which has since gone Gold. Now fans are patiently waiting for his next project to drop which is rumored to be called “9:11.” Keep up with the artist’s journey and check out his music below.

