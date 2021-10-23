Meet Virginia Rapper/ Music Producer DJ Standout Disrupting the Industry Music Scene

Meet DJ Standout, the multifarious DJ, Music producer, artist manager, and label exec. from Virginia, taking the music industry by storm. The multi-talented artist’s rookie year yielded over 20+ placements, including Nikea Marie, McDonald’s, Donald Lawrence, Tye Tribett, Kirk Franklin, and more. Culminating in a publishing deal with Reflection Music Group RMG, DJ Standout’s skill […]

Meet DJ Standout, the multifarious DJ, Music producer, artist manager, and label exec. from Virginia, taking the music industry by storm. The multi-talented artist’s rookie year yielded over 20+ placements, including Nikea Marie, McDonald’s, Donald Lawrence, Tye Tribett, Kirk Franklin, and more. Culminating in a publishing deal with Reflection Music Group RMG, DJ Standout’s skill set spans all genres while blending them.

His early album work with DMV-based artist Nikea Marie in her single “Kea’s Prayer” positioned him to not only collect an excess of music production credits and massive radio rotations but he’s been notching writing credits as well. A recent notable stage performance was in Houston, where he performed in front of 15k people.

Between these notable accomplishments, he’s been busy creating a few singles and an album set for release in early 2022. While his professional career plays a deeply meaningful portion of his life, he admits that his marriage and family play an integral part of him, with his wife being his biggest supporter.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/35um9meDgibDbg8KqvB77F?si=QSgTz9OYQo66aF2499ARow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djstandout/?hl=en