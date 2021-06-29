Meet Zona Man & G Herbo, The Artists Behind the Latest Hip Hop Release: “How I Started”

Even though Zona Man is now an independent artist, he is still in touch with Future, who he considers like family. Zona Man has recorded several albums and has featured star-studded artists like Future, Tory Lanes, and Young Thug.

Chicago rappers Zona Man and G Herbo have recently released their uniquely blended album “How I Started.” The single is already dominating the summer airwaves across their fan base through their beautiful collaboration. Their intense rap through the tracks has already built them a national reputation, and their talent is simply irresistible.

Their rap journey to the top has not been a walk in the park. Through the “How I Started” album, you can undoubtedly tell they have had their down moments, but this did not hinder them from pursuing their visions. Instead, they had to do all it takes to ensure that their dreams are achieved despite the odds.

Zona Man had a great passion for music as a young man. However, living with his grandmother didn’t make life easier for him. He started his rapping talent back in 2013, and two years later, he met Future through the streets and immediately linked up. In no time, Future signed him into his Freebandz, and his musical journey started to open up. Since then, Zona Man has launched his own label called No Advance. Even though Zona Man is now an independent artist, he is still in touch with Future, who he considers like family. Zona Man has recorded several albums and has featured star-studded artists like Future, Tory Lanes, and Young Thug. He has also had Southside, Lil Mexico, and C-sick as producers and sound managers.

G Herbo had to drop out of school at the early age of 16 after attending high school. He was so passionate about music through the influence of powerhouse artists such as Meek Mill, Jeezy, and Lil Wayne. Today, G Herbo is closely associated with Lil Bibby, and they have done some collaborations on several hits. G Herbo started his music career between 2012-2014, and together with Lil Wayne, did a thrilling collaboration on the song “Kill S###,” which has over 42 million youtube views to date. Herbo has also collaborated with top rappers, including Nicki Minaj, Common’s, and Chance, the Rapper.

Zona Man and G Herbo are currently having the best of their music moments and have an impressive potential to dominate the rap scene in the coming days. From “How I Started” recent release, it’s evident that they have already overcome their past and are working tirelessly to build their future in the industry.

Zona Man and G Herbo’s journey to their musical success, as expressed through their latest single, “How I Started,” draws a lot of inspiration, especially to upcoming artists. Your present circumstances should not dictate your dream or vision, but you should remain focused and pursue your passion. The two rappers’ fan base is already raving and growing day by day, and they can’t wait to see what the future holds for their exciting collaborations.

Their talents have already been recognized by starring artists such as Drake. Such compliments from starring artists have fanned their popularity, setting the stage for a successful music career for Zona Man and G Herbo. They have already built a fantastic reputation through their previous successful albums. With impressive skills, the two budding rappers’ influence on the rap scene is growing far and wide and are headed for a major breakthrough in the future.