Mekka Don Provides Soundtrack Of The Times With “Still Dope”

Check out the new video “Still Dope” by Columbus, Ohio’s own, Mekka Don.

Columbus, Ohio born rapper Mekka Don is no stranger to seeing the fruits of his labor flourish as an acclaimed rapper.

Having had his music spotlighted, spanning from praise with local, national, and global media outlets to going viral on social media, not much more is left to achieve for this quintessential renaissance man.

A few achievements that bring the previous said statements to life includes seeing success with his viral hit “Nip and Tuck (2017),” which dominated on radio, features, and social media with the Nip and Tuck Challenge and his 2014 single “Rock For My Browns,” which was licensed as the official anthem for the Cleveland Browns.

Today, he continues to prevail as Mekka unveils the visual for his empowering single “Still Dope.”

In the self-directed visual, Mekka genuinely plays off the refreshing message of pride, people, and power, and persistence that brings to life the Tha Audio Unit produced track.

Now on the verge of creating the next soundtrack of the times, Mekka keeps the releases flowing with the accompanying visual, which comes just in time for Black Music Month.

“I wanted to make sure the visual matched the energy and spirit of the record itself. I wanted it to reflect the dopeness of our history globally, our present, and our future. It’s a reminder that we’re STILL DOPE and that we’re still here and still standing,” he says.

Themes of self-love and togetherness are soulfully depicted as Mekka highlights Black figures who have made a prominent impact on history as it continues to be written.

Providing something for everyone in a manner that hones in on unapologetic unity and upliftment on his latest offering, success for “Still Dope” is rightfully inevitable with this transformative tune.