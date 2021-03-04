Mello Music Group Announces ‘Bushido’ With Appearances From Oddisee, Joell Ortiz, Alchemist, !llmind, Skyzoo, Kool Keith, B-Real, Murs, Stalley and More!

(AllHipHop Music)
Mello Music Group have been at it for a decade but this Bushido project, the latest MMG compilation is a complete gathering of the current roster and the label’s closest collaborators. From Apollo Brown to Oddisee, Quelle Chris, L’Orange, Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo, and Homeboy Sandman this roster is STACKED.
Joining them are Solemn Brigham, Namir Blade, and The Lasso, along with Open Mike Eagle, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Elaquent, Kool Keith, and Mr. Lif. Adding even to that you even have Murs, The Alchemist, RJ Payne, and B-Real. Then today they have just announced veteran Ohio rapper Stalley on the roster, the newest member of the Mello family. Clearly striving to be what Hip-Hop can be, the Mello Music Group has put together a group of artists that represent the past, present, and future of Hip-Hop.
Mello Music’s first release from Bushido is “Black Rock,” which features Joell Ortiz, Namir Blade, Solemn Brigham and the label’s newest signee Stalley.
“I’m very excited about the situation and the opportunity with Mello Music Group. Partnering with Mello Music at this stage of my career is a blessing. As a label, they let you be yourself and let you be an artist; while also helping you expand independently” Stalley exclaimed to Billboard. “They understand me as an artist and as a creative, which is very important. They have a great and enthusiastic fanbase and I look forward to merging my brand and fanbase with theirs. I look forward to growing with the label.”
“While my debut Mello Music project will be released later this year, I’m eager to showcase my talents with the rest of the label on the Bushido Compilation album and debut “Black Rock”; the single is dope!”
Mello Music Group’s Bushido Compilation album will be released on 4-2-21.