When Juvenile comes through you know we gotta support it. Check it out as the “Ha” rapper links up with NewOrlafornia recording artist Merk and Kango Slim of Partners N Crime on a new visual titled “It Don’t Matter.” The track is a single from the album International Ghetto Pass dropping this Spring as Merk shows us what the New Orleans ladies are twerkin with.