Miami’s Smiles Official Teams Up with Canada’s Tory Lanez for Trap Anthem “Bands In The Trap”

Smiles Official is a multicultural artist that has been conquering big milestones in the industry. His background in Miami merges with his Haitian and Jamaican heritage to bring a unique taste to the game. Growing up, he gravitated to OG lyricists like Jay Z, T. I., Jeezy, and Gucci Mane whose music resonated with the lifestyle of his environment. Smiles Official would make the decision to pursue music fully, after meeting and learning the artistry and entrepreneurial side of the business from artists like T Pain, Trick Daddy, and Rick Ross.

From then forward, Smiles Official focused his grind on elevating as an artist and businessman. Every track was raw, unfiltered, and drenched in realism. Smiles Official was true to what he lived, never sacrificing authenticity for fame. This placed him above many others in the industry falsifying their raps. With the city of Miami supporting their next star player, Smiles Official was on the path to greatness and nothing could stop him. He made sure that was a certainty by enlisting one of the most versatile artists in the game, Tory Lanez. With Tory Lanez on the hook and Smiles Official rapping circles around the beat, Smiles Official knew he had a smash hit on his hands. From the moment of the track’s release, fans’ responses assured him that he was right. The track shot up to popularity with spins from DJs in Georgia, Tampa, his hometown Miami, and DJ Enuff in New York.

“Bands In The Trap” is a street anthem, a motivational anthem, and a turn-up anthem all in one. The production stays woofing, the lyricism goes hard, and the hook is melodic perfection. Get on his wave, follow Smiles Official online and stream his new single “Bands In The Trap” featuring Tory Lanez.

“Bands In The Trap”: http://hyperurl.co/BandsInTheTrap2

Social Media: @smilesofficial