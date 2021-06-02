Micah Scale- “Get Em Started” Ft. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Pittsburgh frontrunner Micah Scale is hitting ’em hard with a new banger!

With a legendary recruit of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the Pennsylvania rapper takes things to new heights, gifting us with the refreshing lyrical music we’ve been thirsting for.

“Get Em Started” is the first single from Micah’s upcoming album, ‘L.A.W. Vol. 1,’ under Spice 1 and Q. Bosilini’s Thug World Music Group.

The track is produced by Tristan of H.A.M. Squad, and is noted for its hard-hitting drums and rapid-fire raps, which BTNH are known for.

A timeless track from a one-of-a-kind artist, Micah Scale will not be one to disappoint.

His rough childhood led him to the street life, and the streets eventually led him to prison.

After a felony conviction and serving his time accordingly, Scale moved to California where he earned a MBA in accounting and a law degree.

With a renewed mind, Micah aimed to share his story through Hip-Hop in hopes of teaching those in the streets a valuable lesson.

Micah Scale’s testimony is rooted in his lyrics, and teaches the streets to add the business mentality to their lifestyle and to only turn on the street mentality when appropriate.

Micah is a living example of what focus and hard work can produce.

Take a listen to “Get Em Started” now!