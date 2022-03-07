Mickey Factz Drops Hot New Song “Never Rest”

Mickey Factz seems to know what is at stake. The Bronx native has bobbed and weaved through an industry that tends to knock out more talents than it creates. Factz looks like he is mounting a comeback even though he never left. He returns with a short, mental song called “Never Rest,” which sounds like a grind-a-holic’s anthem. When you listen, the vibe is different. The song is and eccentric, sexy take on relationships that owns both the pretty and the petty equally. Factz is often know exclusively for his bars, but “Never Rest” puts his versitility on full display. Tap in.

