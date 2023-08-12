Might Go Viral (Official Music Video) – Young Scratt & D-Werd

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Aclef Vibes Has produced several songs on Glorilla’s Anyways Life’s Great album, Renni Rucci, BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, Big Boogie, BigXthaPlug, EBG EJizzle, and more.

Young Scratt & D-Werd create an engaging anthem for women across the world to dance to on girls’ trips, and ladies’ night out & give them all the hope to go viral while dancing to this song. Young Scratt & D-Werd link with Memphis’s hottest producers Aclef Vibes, FlemDawg1Hunna & Chase Ran It Up.

Chase Ran It Up has produced songs for Pooh Shiesty, Chance The Rapper, Boosie Badazz, Big Scarr, Lil Loaded & more. FlemDawg1Hunna has produced songs for Finesse2Tymes, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Loaded, Big Homie G, and more.

Instagram : @Young_Scratt & @Dwerd216

YouTube (Music Video) :

Spotify:

Contact email: ScrattMGMT@gmail.com