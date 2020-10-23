Mike Dean Signee Dice Soho Drops New Music With “Gemini In Paradice” Ft. Wiz Khalifa, Mozzy, DESiiGNER, Kap G And More 

(AllHipHop Music)
After breaking onto the internet scene with his viral hit Trill Sammy which now has over 16 million plays and ever since bouncing off the early success of his smash single “Ripped Jeans”, Dice Soho turned the buzz into a major deal with famed producer Mike Dean. Now signed to Dean’s M.W.A imprint the Houston native has maintained an impressively upward career trajectory that continues four years in.
Don’t chalk it up to luck though. At only 25, Dice has an indomitable work ethic to go along with his talent. His latest album, “Gemini In Paradice” sums that up perfectly. Each of the project’s 14 tracks was produced in a different state or country with “Ms. Molly” Ft. 1Mill, FIXXD, YoungGu sending Dice all the way to Thailand, and returning a couple months later to shoot the video.
“Being around the Thai culture, recording music with the AD Gang & rocking festivals around Thailand so far was one of the best experiences.” Dice Soho explained to AllHipHop.com.
Dice Soho’s fans clearly appreciate the grind too because the video has accumulated over 2 million views in the month its been out.
“Gemini In Paradice” features Wiz Khalifa, Trill Sammy, Mozzy, E Mozzy, DESiiGNER, Kap G and more and is distributed by GT Distribution / Empire.
“I made “Gemini in Paradice” because I wanted to do something special on my birthday. It was my present for all my fans and supporters,” Dice Soho said.
That sentiment is typical Dice, who has had the same team around him from jump. Everything he does is personal, including his song choices. “Fast” comes to mind as one of my favorite moments while making this project.” Dice reveals. “It was meaningful. My brother turned himself in to prison a day before we made the record. I ended up linking with Mozzy and his brother E Mozzy.”
