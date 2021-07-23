PREMIERE: Cincinnati’s Own Mike Lavi Unveils “Let You Go” Visual

Mike Lavi is back with a premiere for his new track “Let You Go.” Take a look and listen!

Mike Lavi is Cincinnati’s hidden gem, and he’s here to embody the sound of the future.

With a style reminiscent of the likes of Anderson .Paak and Chance The Rapper, the independent artist reels in influences from the greats that came before him, combining the realms of R&B and hip-hop into one.

Now, the 23-year-old returns with his newest release titled “Let You Go,” an ode to forgiveness we never knew we needed. The record begins instantly with doo-wop and harmonizing vocals, taking you back to the simpler times in the 50’s as if you’re on the streets of Detroit. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Mike takes listeners on a sonica journey equipped with soul, rhythm, and blues.

Speaking on the record, Mike states, “I made this song almost 2 years ago and never released it, because at the time I felt it was my best song and I wanted to do it justice. When I finally linked up with Soul Serum and saw how creative they were, I knew then that what I had envisioned in my head for so long could actually come to life.”

“Let You Go” is paired with a fire visual reeling local creatives Soul Serum, filmed in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio area. Watch above and prepare to be moved!