Mike Willion Is Motivated To Push His Career Forward

Born in Germany but raised in Alabama, Mike Willion has experienced a lot more than most people have at his time in his life. The hip-hop artist has tackled the music industry on his own, staying independent for now.

Mike Willion’s beginnings in music were spurred by his parents constantly playing music around the house. The fandom of the art of music has been passed down to him.

The creative is motivated, explaining that it’s his family that pushes him to be the best he can be. “My children are the only reason I never quit. I even involve them in some of the processes!” The artist entered 2022 with a brand new set of songs called ‘Conversations With A Virgo’. Mike Willion has plans to release more music including an EP.

https://instagram.com/mikewillion