Ming Leone Highly Anticipated Single H.B.I.C

Ming Leone is a recording artist from Philadelphia, PA with her witty wordplay and unique style intertwined with beauty and luxury she is causing an uproar in the music industry. Leone’s latest release of “H.B.I.C” is proving that she can compete with the best of them. With her glowing aura and electric personality, she is a force to be reckoned with. Leone’s latest music video amassed almost 200,000 views. The visuals are captivating, with an elegant display of designer clothes, luxury cars, and homes. Leone is definitely catching the eyes of the masses. The rising star also has an impressive social media presence with over 400,000 followers.

The glamorous lifestyle is a result of the relentless hustle that Leone possesses. Even making appearances in a movie, as well as starting successful businesses. Leone has rightfully claimed her position in the music industry. Ming is planning to release more enticing music videos to continue fanning the flames of her success thus far. We are expecting Ming Leone to continue her journey to become one of the most talented female hip-hop artists to come out of Philadelphia. If you want to keep up with Ming Leone you can follow her on Instagram @Ming.Leone



Ming Leone – “H.B.I.C” music video below