Minneapolis Based Musician & KJ-Wita-Ak Is Taking A Different Path

KJ-Wita-Ak will be releasing a new single every week until March, combining audio releases with visual drops as well.

Based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, upcoming artist KJ-Wita-Ak has been making strides as an independent musician. The creative has his own record label called VerligteNation, a platform to which he’s signed a couple of different artists too.

KJ-Wita-Ak started taking music seriously back in 2019, deciding that it was time to leave his life in the streets in pursuit of something greater. “I’ve made sacrifices I never thought I would make. Like leaving old friends and family behind just to go get it,” explained KJ-Wita-Ak. “There is a lot of challenges I have overcome. Minneapolis is a cold city with a lot of twists and turns. It Always stays dangerous don’t let the media make you think it’s not like that.”

KJ-Wita-Ak will be releasing a new single every week until March, combining audio releases with visual drops as well. His most recent track “Colors” is available on all streaming platforms now.

You can listen to KJ-Wita-Ak here:

You can follow KJ-Wita-Ak here:

https://instagram.com/kjwita_ak