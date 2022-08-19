Mistah FAB and Rick Ross Join Forces on “So Lavish”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DOPE ERA founder and CEO MIstah FAB connects with Rick Ross for a bi-coastal banger that is a must-play for fans of the Bay and MIA!

You know when this record comes on the song is going to be BIG. Check it out as we get the DOPE ERA founder and CEO Mistah FAB with the Wing Stop king for a collab that screams silk designer threads and luxury things. Also featuring Track Sanders, this song can be found on Mistah Fab’s project Black Designer album which is a 22-songs effort showing love to the Black influencers and designers of the culture. Tune in below for this bi-coastal banger that is a must-play for fans of the Bay and MIA! The ERA WAY!

https://music.apple.com/us/album/black-designer/1611795331