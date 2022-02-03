MKE’s H1 Da Hook Brings Positivity To The Streets Through His Music

H1 Da Hook drops music that is meant to motivate others and help others who are going through things in their life.

Milwaukee based hip hop artist H1 Da Hook has a story that inspires anyone who knows him. The artist has never had an easy path to success in life, growing up without a father whom he lost at 11-years-old. The hip-hop artist shows true determination, focusing hard on his craft in order to never fold on his partners. The artist began his music career at an early age, learning to sing in his church’s choir that was directed by his mom.

The creative developed a passion and singing and has been grooming his vocal skills since the beginning. His father was also an MC before he passed years later. The artist drops music that is meant to motivate others and help others who are going through things in their life. H1 Da Hook says he wants to sunlit and uplift others through his lyrics, relating to his audience on a deeper level.H1 Da Hook had a busy 2021, releasing a plethora of new songs. The artist mentioned that he has plans to release more music soon, with a single set to drop next month. You can listen to H1 Da Hook here:

You can follow H1 Da Hook here: https://instagram.com/h1_dahook