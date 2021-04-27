MR. 1204 Releases New Single and Video “WHAT TO TELL YOU”

Now more than ever we need some good tunes to chill and just vibe to. And that’s exactly what we’ve got for you. Easily one of the most appealing releases of this year comes at you from Phat Boi Records, delivered by the inimitable Mr. 1204. The rapper and hip-hop artist known for his style, […]

Now more than ever we need some good tunes to chill and just vibe to. And that’s exactly what we’ve got for you. Easily one of the most appealing releases of this year comes at you from Phat Boi Records, delivered by the inimitable Mr. 1204.

The rapper and hip-hop artist known for his style, both in music and in fashion, has delivered another flawless production that just gets inside your head. Mr. 1204’s sound is discreet and fairly low-key, making this new release, “What to Tell You”, perfect for when you just want some background music, but also something meaningful. A song of unexpected emotional depth, “What to Tell You” gently inspires and pushes you forward, encouraging the listener to focus on that hustle.

In other words, it’s the perfect song for 2021, what with all the stress most of us are going through right now.

“What to Tell You” practically glides out of the speakers flawlessly. It’s charming and full of energy, but not the sort of song that will get on your nerves. Quite the contrary, in fact, “What to Tell You” is the sort of song you can listen to over and over, and still find something new to appreciate about it. It’s a low-key kind of classic in the hip-hop industry, and we honestly expect Mr. 1204 to go far with this brand new release of his.

And as if it needed anything more to recommend it, aside from the clever lyrics and Mr. 1204’s attitude-filled, delightful voice, “What to Tell You” also charms through its accompanying music video. Directed by the uber-talented Sean Lott Films, the video for “What to Tell You” feels like the perfect visual for this highly catchy song. It sets a fascinatingly low-key atmosphere, which jives perfectly with the mood set by the song itself. Largely, the video features the artist himself rapping and putting his truth before you. Of course, he is joined by the delightful model and star Kendra Kouture who beautifully compliments Mr. 1204’s sense of style and overall charm.

“What to Tell You” is the song you’ll love to obsess over, and we urge you to check it out on streaming platforms right now.