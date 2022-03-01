Mr. Red Carpet’s Upcoming Single, “Huh” Is Going To Go Crazy in the Streets

Coming out of Fayetteville, NC, Mr. Red Carpet stepped into the music industry in 2020 and has since been on an upward trajectory onto the radar of rap fans locally and internationally. His hit single “Japanese Stick” had the streets turnt along with his “Japanese Stick” EP and “Stamped And Sealed” EP. His abilities were unquestionable when it came to his penmanship and skills on the mic. Mr. Red Carpet has the talent, the bars, and the intensity on the beat that has seen him grow from a newcomer to an MVP in the rap game and he is only getting warmed up.

Mr. Red Carpet has accomplished massive achievements to date. Not only has he toured with Ugly Money Neichi after winning their Ugly Money Showcase, but he also won Moneybagg Yo’s, Bread Gang Tour Talent Search over 500 other artists. Mr. Red Carpet has been blazing a path to greatness without showing any signs of easing off the gas. He keeps the quality music coming and his next viral sensation will be his upcoming single, “Huh.” “Everybody got a Draco now they tuff, want your lick back for your man I wish you luck. Want some smoke you know was up you know it’s stuck, you know them switches wet you up.”

Mr. Red Carpet slides through clean on the hook delivering one of the smoothest flows to grace a hip-hop beat. Somehow, Mr. Red Carpet has taken the drill sound and created his own signature style making it appear effortless, but that’s far from the truth. It takes versatility from a creative artist like Mr. Red Carpet to pull off. The term “Huh” for the track originated from street slang he grew up using and is incorporated into the song as a response to anyone talking slick but when in person, they pretend it’s all cool with a whole different attitude.

2022 is going to belong to Mr. Red Carpet once “Huh” drops. Be on the lookout for the new single and accompanying music video soon.



