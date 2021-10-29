MtvVon: The Preeminent Chicago Artist with a Point to Prove

Want to know more about the rising Chicago star taking over the airwaves? Meet MtvVon, the motivated and ambitious rapper who knows nothing about failure. Having been introduced to music and heavily supported by family, he knew he wanted to chase the music dream since then. But what makes this young rapper so unique? The […]

But what makes this young rapper so unique? The inspiration he derives from the life struggles he underwent is unheard of. It was rough and tough growing up in Chicago for him, and he never wants to go back to that lifestyle that caused him so much pain. But that’s not all. His poetry skills have made him among the front liners in Chicago’s growing rap scene with songs like “All Alone” and “Problems” Check him out @mtvvon on Instagram.

