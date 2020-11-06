Muni Long Taps YFN Lucci For New Single “Nekkid”

YFN Lucci gives Muni Long an assist on her brand new track "Nekkid."

MUNI LONG, singer, songwriter and sonic anomaly returns today with the third single release from her long-awaited debut EP release titled Nekkid featuring YFN Lucci. The 7-track EP, dubbed Black Like This, will release everywhere digitally on Friday, November 13th and is just a one-part installation of a continuous string of music and visual rollouts to come in 2021.

“Nekkid” is accompanied by a short form visualizer, allowing fans to enter into the highly stylized and eccentric world of MUNI LONG – created through the futuristic lens of MUNI and masterfully styled by fashion architect Jason Rembert.

