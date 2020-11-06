Muni Long Taps YFN Lucci For New Single “Nekkid”

(AllHipHop Music)
MUNI LONG, singer, songwriter and sonic anomaly returns today with the third single release from her long-awaited debut EP release titled “Nekkid” featuring YFN Lucci. The 7-track EP, dubbed Black Like This, will release everywhere digitally on Friday, November 13th and is just a one-part installation of a continuous string of music and visual rollouts to come in 2021.
“Nekkid” is accompanied by a short form visualizer, allowing fans to enter into the highly stylized and eccentric world of MUNI LONG – created through the futuristic lens of MUNI and masterfully styled by fashion architect Jason Rembert.
Spread the love