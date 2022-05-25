Music Group Sentury Is Bringing Back True R&B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For those among us who love pure, unadulterated R&B, the “Be Over” music video is a must-see!

For those old enough to remember, the R&B music genre was a staple in the industry in the 80s and 90s. There were many breakout stars during this period who performed beautifully and had an indescribable talent for writing lyrics. However, as time passed, this particular genre began to change. In more recent years, R&B has been watered down by flashy performers concerned more with attitude and swagger than anything else. Thankfully, there’s a new generation of R&B artists bringing back the genuine feel of R&B, like the music group Sentury.

Sentury is an R&B group comprising four members: CJ, Leo, AJ, and Rico. The group made its debut with its hit single, “One More Time,” which peaked at number 28 on Billboard’s Top 100 list. In 2021, the quartet went back to the studio and recorded another hit, “Love of My Life.” The track peaked at number 25 on Billboard’s Top 100 and remained on the charts for 11 weeks. Sentury has also toured with R&B greats, such as Usher, Blackstreet, Anthony Hamilton, Chris Brown, Tank, and Charlie Wilson.

And now, the group has just released another hit, sure to please hardcore R&B lovers. The song “Be Over” dropped in early April and has already garnered critical acclaim. Sentury’s sound has been described as powerful and passionate while still maintaining an authentic feel by fans and industry veterans. For those among us who love pure, unadulterated R&B, the “Be Over” music video is a must-watch! The group is also working hard to release more quality in the next few months.