Musical Mega-Star & Hip Hop Artist Kyai Taylor Turns Heads With His Unique Musical Craft

Kyai Taylor has survived the worst places to emerge in to the best of places.

Kyai, from New York City but now living in LA, has had a great year thus far. He had “My Secrets” go viral in 2021 along with “Funky Lines”, which has given him the perfect amount of momentum for 2022. Using this steam Kyai has been planning one of his biggest drops yet.

Since his 2021 run, Kyai has been teasing his newest releases on his Snapchat stories. When asked about this he said, “I’ve been getting ready for something big and just wanted to give my fans a little teaser”. Keeping fans in on the experience has always been a factor behind the New York natives’ success. Continuing to do so, whatever Adir drops next will most likely carry a similar weight as his last release

Musical artist Kyai Taylor has been paving his own way in the music industry. The upcoming MC grew up in the Northside of America, one of the city’s most dangerous places. Dealing with trauma from his past, the artist uses his music as an outlet to reach others. At the age of 16, Kyai Taylor lost his mother.

This was a difficult time for the young upcoming talent, and it meant he had to step up to pay his family’s bills. Kyai was up for the challenge and powered through the pain, establishing himself as one of America’s next-up stars.

