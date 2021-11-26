Musician Alex Arteaga is Winning Hearts with His Unconventional Take on Rock

Rock is often considered the superior of all genres of music in the present world. This is because rock music takes more time, effort, and talent to be created. With the advent of technology, rock has become an amalgamation of electronic dance music. To create a contemporary track on rock, a musician needs to have […]

Rock is often considered the superior of all genres of music in the present world. This is because rock music takes more time, effort, and talent to be created. With the advent of technology, rock has become an amalgamation of electronic dance music. To create a contemporary track on rock, a musician needs to have parallel knowledge of musical notes and the technology that is needed to create it. Rapper and musician Alex Arteaga is one such talent who is taking his genre to a whole new level with his unconventional style of music.

Alex Arteaga started his career as a DJ at a local club in Cleveland, Ohio where he grew up. Music has always been his passion since childhood. Unfortunately, his parents who are well-known realtors in the city did not support his passion initially when Alex was in college. They always wanted him to be an entrepreneur making huge money to secure a financially stable life. Alex never wanted to be confined to a desk job or a business so he left home after his graduation. He lived on the streets for a couple of months, surviving by singing at markets and parks.

It was during this time that a club owner noticed him and offered him a job at a popular club in Ohio. For Alex, this opportunity felt like an achievement as he was finally able to earn his living through music. Within a couple of years, Alex became a star DJ at the club pulling in a huge crowd every evening. His unique blend of rock and electronic dance music was setting the stage on fire. During one such performance, Alex was spotted by DJ MC at the club who immediately recognized his talent and offered him the opportunity to be the opening performer at his shows.

This opportunity pivoted Alex’s life and introduced him to a large audience and a bigger stage. His craft was further honed under the support and guidance of DJ MC who taught him how to navigate the industry. Gradually, Alex started making valuable connections in the industry while also spending hours at the studio working on his debut song.

Alex released his debut single “Rowdy Nights” in December 2019 that immediately became a popular dance number at parties, bars, and clubs. Influencers on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube recreated it with dance covers and background score making it an overnight success. “Rowdy Nights” is a hard-hitting rock with subtle under notes of hip hop and the rhythm of electronic music.

This escalating career of Alex soon experienced a setback at the beginning of 2020 as the pandemic hit the world closing down pubs and clubs for an indefinite period. With all the live shows and concerts stalled, Alex took to social media to recreate his magic. He released his second single in September 2020 “Rebel in Me” on Spotify and YouTube. The unconventional rock song repeated the success of his debut album earning him 3 million subscribers in less than two months. Since then Alex has rolled out 3 back-to-back hits and shows no sign of stopping.