“My Music Is A Product of My Life”: James Tonic on Redefining Modern Music with French-Rooted Soundscapes

James Tonic’s journey is a testament to embracing one’s primary cultural environment and sharing it with the world

James Awad, known by his stage name James Tonic, is a modern music icon deeply rooted in Quebec’s cultural landscape. As a first-generation Lebanese Canadian, James has created a unique space for himself in the music industry.

Yet, unlike many artists who draw directly from their ethnic backgrounds, James’ music is defined not by his Lebanese heritage but by a profound connection to his Canadian French roots, which shine through in his genre-blending sound that balances alternative hip-hop folk rock and pop rock.

For James, his creative journey has always been more about exploring and amplifying Quebec’s musical legacy than reflecting on his Lebanese heritage. “Quebec is where I was born and raised; it’s my home and my cultural foundation,” he shares.

“My music is very much a product of my life here and the rich French culture that surrounds me.”

This devotion to his roots comes through in his choice to sing primarily in French, connecting deeply with Quebec’s Francophone audiences and honoring the traditions that have shaped him.

“Growing up, I was surrounded by these beautiful, intricate sounds from Lebanon—maqam scales, the darbuka’s beats, the oud’s melody,” James shares.

“While I love to blend those with Western pop and the storytelling of French chanson, I do not make them my main focus. It is much more of an influence.

“I’ve always felt that pull between two worlds,” James says thoughtfully. “Music became my way of exploring what it means to belong, to hold onto my roots while finding my place here. Each song tells a piece of that story.”

His recent album, No Sorrow (2023), showcases his commitment to this heritage, with lyrics and themes that resonate deeply within Quebec’s cultural narrative. Songs like Looking At Me and Day Off, which feature collaborations with prominent artists like NAV, are grounded in the poetic introspection of French chanson, a style that captures Quebec’s distinct cultural spirit.

“Working with artists from different genres, like NAV and Gunna, lets me push my sound further,” James says.

“It’s all about blending influences and seeing how we can create something that feels fresh and unexpected but still rooted in who we are. I write about universal themes—love, resilience, finding hope,” James reflects.

“Even though my story is specific, those emotions connect us all. It’s the power of music, bringing people together from all backgrounds.”

While James is fluent in multiple languages, he chooses to sing primarily in French as a tribute to his upbringing and the Francophone community he identifies with. “Singing in French isn’t just a choice; it’s part of who I am,” he reflects.

His bilingualism serves to connect with a diverse audience, but French remains his preferred medium of expression, offering a personal authenticity that English or Arabic could not replicate.

By performing in French, he finds a unique way to share his story while honoring the cultural resonance of the Quebecois dialect.

Although James’ background includes Lebanese roots, his music focuses on his Canadian upbringing, which is free from any overt Middle Eastern influence.

He is clear about his choice to keep his work rooted in the environment he knows best: “I’ve never felt the need to incorporate Lebanese elements into my music,” he says, “because my heart and mind are in Quebec. The landscape, the people, and the unique culture here inspire me.”

James’ story becomes one of dual identity, where his Lebanese heritage is acknowledged but not integrated into his music, reflecting his experiences as a Quebecois artist.

His focus on Canadian French traditions allows him to offer a unique contribution, enriching cultural fabric with his distinctive voice: “I see my role as a continuation of that legacy.

“If my success can inspire other immigrants and minority groups to embrace their heritage and follow their passions without sacrificing who they are, then I feel like I’m making a difference.”

Drummer Records, the label supporting his recent projects, has recognized this distinctiveness, working to amplify James’ voice not as a multicultural figure but as a Quebecois artist.

Though his roots may be complex, James’s work speaks universally through themes of love, loss, and self-reflection expressed in a style that resonates with both local and international listeners.

His “Stuck In LA Tour” spans multiple cities, bringing Quebec’s cultural depth to new audiences. “The beauty of music is that it can travel, but for me, it’s always coming back home,” he says.

Through his dedication to Canadian French music, James offers an artistic expression that’s true to his experiences. His voice, lyrics, and style are not a blend of cultures but a celebration of the one he knows best, resonating with listeners as an authentic tribute.

My goal is to create a space where people can experience something unique—a blend of cultures and sounds that feels new,” James says.

“Highlighting diversity is a big part of what I hope to achieve. I want to bring visibility to the Lebanese immigrant community within Canada, showing the value of multiculturalism and diverse cultural contributions to society.

“And when young artists join me on stage, I see that next generation coming up. It’s inspiring to see them find their voice.”

His journey is a testament to embracing one’s primary cultural environment and sharing it with the world, making him a prominent figure in Canada’s Francophone artistic community.

