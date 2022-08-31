N.O. And G.K. Drop New Single “Goodfellas” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Delaware’s uncut diamond, the Judgemental Records brand, is back with a whole bunch of new heat this summer while gearing up for a powerful presence in the 4th quarter.

Judgemental Records dropped some fire with the new song “Goodfellas” with sonics crafted by in-house producer Lino3X, taken from the upcoming release “A Goodfella’s Cadence.”

The label recently teamed with Grammy-winning producer Tone the Beat Bully for another new joint collaboration, which will drop soon. Tone and Judgemental’s critically acclaimed collaboration “NOGK” is now streaming on all platforms.

Take a listen to “Goodfellas” on Soundcloud below.

@therealGK302

@thebeatbully

https://linktr.ee/judgementalrecords

I.G.: @Judgementalrecords302

Fb: Judgemental Records

Twitter: @Records302

JudgementalRecords.com