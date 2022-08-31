N.O. And G.K. Drop New Single “Goodfellas” 

Judgemental Records dropped some fire with the new song “Goodfellas” with sonics crafted by in-house producer Lino3X, taken from the upcoming release “A Goodfella’s Cadence.”
The label recently teamed with Grammy-winning producer Tone the Beat Bully for another new joint collaboration, which will drop soon. Tone and Judgemental’s critically acclaimed collaboration “NOGK” is now streaming on all platforms.
Take a listen to “Goodfellas” on Soundcloud below.
